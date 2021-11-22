Ontology (ONT) Price Hits $0.96 on Exchanges

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00001686 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $836.27 million and $132.97 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.51 or 0.00233865 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00037822 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $506.98 or 0.00894757 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000643 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00016649 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00076424 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

