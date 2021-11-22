Ontology Price Reaches $0.98 on Top Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last week, Ontology has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001669 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $860.92 million and $138.59 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.81 or 0.00226993 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00037456 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.22 or 0.00812960 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000633 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00015842 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00073928 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

