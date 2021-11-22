Opacity Price Tops $0.55 (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 43.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Opacity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000957 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Opacity has traded 40.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $44.33 million and $4.69 million worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00047548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.54 or 0.00228399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00088127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Opacity Coin Profile

Opacity (OPCT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Opacity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

