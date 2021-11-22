Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LPRO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Open Lending stock opened at $26.80 on Monday. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 0.28.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $184,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles D. Jehl acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $99,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,876 shares of company stock worth $20,736,154 in the last three months. 25.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 71.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 979,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,200,000 after buying an additional 407,232 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,149,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Open Lending by 41.7% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 46,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

