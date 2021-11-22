Open Platform (OPEN) Price Hits $0.0025 on Exchanges

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and approximately $52,728.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Open Platform has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00047185 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.85 or 0.00228041 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00088363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

