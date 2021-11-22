OpenOcean 1-Day Volume Tops $2.56 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 22nd. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $71.51 million and $2.56 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000842 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00069487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00073747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00091419 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,132.10 or 0.07292689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,579.47 or 0.99856326 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.