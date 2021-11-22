Oppenheimer Boosts BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $95.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price objective increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BMRN. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.40.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.35. 21,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,572. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,141.88, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.52. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $92.57.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.