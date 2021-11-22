Oppenheimer Comments on BrainsWay Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWAY)

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BrainsWay in a report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BrainsWay’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

BWAY has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrainsWay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

BWAY stock opened at $7.94 on Monday. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $130.63 million, a P/E ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAY. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 1st quarter valued at $1,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BrainsWay by 377.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 79,720 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BrainsWay by 58.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 206,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 76,250 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,684,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BrainsWay by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 329,007 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.