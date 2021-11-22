Oppenheimer Weighs in on PennantPark Investment Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for PennantPark Investment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $480.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,415,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,654,000 after purchasing an additional 780,285 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,775,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 36,655 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 675,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 23,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,376,000. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

