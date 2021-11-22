Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Opsens in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Opsens’ FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Opsens in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

TSE OPS opened at C$3.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$380.26 million and a P/E ratio of 508.57. Opsens has a 52-week low of C$0.89 and a 52-week high of C$3.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

