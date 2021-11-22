Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 708,940 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 187,962 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,711 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $1,369,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $93.97 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.68 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $257.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

