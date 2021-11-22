Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Short Interest Up 17.1% in October

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the October 14th total of 2,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGEN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oragenics by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 303,950 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Oragenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Oragenics by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 121,992 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oragenics by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 370,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 161,437 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oragenics by 254.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 894,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 641,641 shares during the period. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $0.56 on Monday. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.18.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

