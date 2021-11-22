Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Short Interest Up 17.0% in October

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,150,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the October 14th total of 7,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Approximately 14.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently commented on ORGO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Organogenesis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of Organogenesis stock opened at $9.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85. Organogenesis has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.10 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 36.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 1,007.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,244,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,547,000 after buying an additional 3,861,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 2,249.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,888 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,547,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 83.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

