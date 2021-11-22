Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA) Director Sells C$46,898.38 in Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA) Director Richard James Hall sold 8,600 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total transaction of C$46,898.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,273,400 shares in the company, valued at C$12,397,532.22.

CVE OLA traded up C$1.40 on Monday, hitting C$1.40. 61,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,555. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Orla Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.85. The firm has a market cap of C$250.90 million and a P/E ratio of -22.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.40.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

