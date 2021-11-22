O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) Shares Up 0%

O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) shares shot up 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.09 and last traded at $44.68. 31,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 55,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $386,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,712,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

