OTOCASH (OTO) Hits Market Cap of $3.33 Million

OTOCASH (CURRENCY:OTO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, OTOCASH has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. OTOCASH has a market cap of $3.33 million and $49.00 worth of OTOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OTOCASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0904 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005233 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

OTO is a coin. OTOCASH’s total supply is 38,307,413 coins and its circulating supply is 36,820,604 coins. OTOCASH’s official Twitter account is @otocashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OTOCASH is /r/otocash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OTOCASH’s official website is www.otocash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OTOCASH (OTO) is a Scrypt-PoS Based Cryptocurrency, OTOCASH coin will be used on OTOCASH PAYMENT SYSTEM platform that enables buyers to use their OTO Coins in order to pay sellers (private or merchants). It provides users or merchants with the safety and convenience with KYC and offers consumer-protection to buyers and sellers. “

