Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,517 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of Otter Tail worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $631,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otter Tail stock opened at $69.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.66. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $69.71.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Otter Tail’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTTR shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

