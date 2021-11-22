Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.14 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Friday, November 19th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.72. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.71 EPS.

OVV has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on Ovintiv to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.27.

Shares of TSE OVV opened at C$43.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.71. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of C$15.79 and a 52 week high of C$50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.85%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

