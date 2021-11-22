Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stake Lowered by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,628 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,010 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 84.7% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 22,358 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 257.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after buying an additional 94,330 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 39,596.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 127,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $89.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $70.53 and a 12-month high of $109.89. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.15.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

