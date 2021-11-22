Oxen (OXEN) Price Hits $0.71 on Major Exchanges

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001253 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $40.01 million and $88,825.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,982.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,158.47 or 0.07297795 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.50 or 0.00371169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $561.12 or 0.00984722 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00085886 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.46 or 0.00406186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.07 or 0.00270383 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,023,091 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

