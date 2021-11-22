Oxygen Price Reaches $2.05 (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for about $2.05 or 0.00003622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxygen has a total market cap of $129.04 million and $663,849.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,963,120 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

