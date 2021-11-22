Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) to announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). Pacific Biosciences of California posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,800%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

PACB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

In related news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACB opened at $26.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average is $28.24. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

