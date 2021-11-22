Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) will report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Pacific Biosciences of California reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2,800%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on PACB shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

In related news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $26.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.05 and a beta of 1.10. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 20.32, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

