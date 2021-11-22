Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $41.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.31. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $34,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $63,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,518 shares of company stock worth $371,654 over the last ninety days. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

