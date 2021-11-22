Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $475.00 to $530.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks traded as high as $546.62 and last traded at $546.62, with a volume of 66212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $530.34.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $564.94.

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.03, for a total value of $690,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,464,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after buying an additional 336,392 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,362,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $142,126,000 after buying an additional 244,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $496.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.26.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

