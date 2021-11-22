Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 92,451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,434,918 shares.The stock last traded at $25.44 and had previously closed at $26.78.

PAAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average of $27.73.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 909,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,295,000 after buying an additional 49,601 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 19.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 36,206 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth about $4,177,000. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

