Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ) Director Brian Kerzner Purchases 21,121 Shares

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ) Director Brian Kerzner purchased 21,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,418.33. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,759,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,014,158.33.
Shares of PGZ traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,414. Pan Global Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 15.15. The company has a market cap of C$149.37 million and a PE ratio of -20.81.
Pan Global Resources Company Profile
