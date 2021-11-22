Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ) Director Brian Kerzner Purchases 21,121 Shares

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ) Director Brian Kerzner purchased 21,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,418.33. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,759,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,014,158.33.

Shares of PGZ traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,414. Pan Global Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 15.15. The company has a market cap of C$149.37 million and a PE ratio of -20.81.

Pan Global Resources Company Profile

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Spain. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper. The company manages the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares located in the provinces of Cordoba and Ciudad Real, Kingdom of Spain.

