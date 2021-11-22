Panmure Gordon Lowers Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) to Hold

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) was downgraded by research analysts at Panmure Gordon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hochschild Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCHDF opened at $2.24 on Monday. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

