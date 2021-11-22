PANTHEON X (XPN) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

PANTHEON X (CURRENCY:XPN) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. PANTHEON X has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $9,903.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PANTHEON X has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PANTHEON X coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00046949 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.61 or 0.00227222 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00088318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PANTHEON X Profile

XPN is a coin. It launched on March 27th, 2019. PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,417,333 coins. PANTHEON X’s official Twitter account is @pantheon_x and its Facebook page is accessible here . PANTHEON X’s official website is pantheonx.io . The Reddit community for PANTHEON X is https://reddit.com/r/PANTHEON_X

According to CryptoCompare, “PANTHEON X provides an open crypto management platform designed so people can invest like a professional trader with crypto advisors in a safer and more transparent manner. Based on Smart Contract and the reliable data, PANTHEON X has established an infrastructure that anyone can manage or entrust assets easily. “

