Paparazzi 24 Hour Volume Hits $102.00 (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last week, Paparazzi has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One Paparazzi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paparazzi has a total market capitalization of $13,244.31 and approximately $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00047292 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.02 or 0.00228345 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00088297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Paparazzi Coin Profile

Paparazzi (PAZZI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paparazzi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paparazzi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

