ParallelCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.00 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 62.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 81% lower against the US dollar. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $25,174.25 and approximately $10.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0800 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.60 or 0.00371108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

