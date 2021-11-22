Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 15,430 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,176 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Splunk worth $28,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Splunk by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,602,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Splunk by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,786 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Splunk by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 36,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $54,065.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,381 shares of company stock worth $5,098,967 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $132.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.26. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.28 and a twelve month high of $207.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.34.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPLK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Splunk from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

