Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 6,853 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Datadog worth $28,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 12.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,926,000 after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 16.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,072,000 after purchasing an additional 385,880 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.0% in the second quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 356,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,187,000 after acquiring an additional 87,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,208,000. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.55.

Shares of DDOG opened at $192.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.58. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total transaction of $761,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,134,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $773,865.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,680,049 shares of company stock valued at $433,088,629. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

