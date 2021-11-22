Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,800 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.05% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $27,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,089,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,881,000 after buying an additional 67,502 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,396,000 after buying an additional 75,492 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $116.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $83.13 and a 12-month high of $123.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.1561 dividend. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

