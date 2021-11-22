Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 132,290 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,290 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Chunghwa Telecom worth $28,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHT opened at $40.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $42.87.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 16.86%.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

