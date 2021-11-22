Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 259,220 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 931,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,220 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.17% of VICI Properties worth $28,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 198,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in VICI Properties by 5.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 261,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 13.2% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,695,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,602,000 after acquiring an additional 314,007 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $2,389,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 12.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 72,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the period.

In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VICI opened at $28.46 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.55.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.46.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

