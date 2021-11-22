Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 88,852 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 88,852 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.32% of Kimco Realty worth $28,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 182.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 330.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth about $172,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on KIM. Capital One Financial raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

KIM stock opened at $23.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.71. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.