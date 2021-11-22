Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $25.65 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Owens Corning worth $25,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 84.7% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,358 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 5.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 257.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 94,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 39,596.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 127,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $89.21 on Monday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $70.53 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.68.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.15.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

