Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $26.38 Million Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,118 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.48% of SL Green Realty worth $26,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,818,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,441,000 after purchasing an additional 674,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,321,000 after buying an additional 112,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 203.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,354,000 after buying an additional 1,016,650 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after buying an additional 77,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,072,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

NYSE SLG opened at $73.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.50. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.41 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.69.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 38.08%.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

