Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $27.05 Million Stock Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,936 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.22% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $27,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,339,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,463,000 after buying an additional 31,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,465,000 after purchasing an additional 128,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,257.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,805,000 after purchasing an additional 570,464 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,274,000 after purchasing an additional 70,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,518,000 after purchasing an additional 34,938 shares in the last quarter. 11.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE RDY opened at $62.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.59. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $57.54 and a 12 month high of $75.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

