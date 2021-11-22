Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $27.36 Million Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,746 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,552 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of Wynn Resorts worth $27,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,455 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $22,619,000 after purchasing an additional 77,746 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,176 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

WYNN opened at $90.71 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.59 and a 200-day moving average of $104.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

