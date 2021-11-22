Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $27.68 Million Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,913 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,762 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.43% of Synovus Financial worth $27,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.56.

In other news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $512,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $186,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,368 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,580. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNV opened at $48.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average of $45.08. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

