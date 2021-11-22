Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $27.92 Million Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,134,375 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 164,938 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $27,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,499,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,032,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,388,000 after buying an additional 104,395 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 971,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,658,000 after acquiring an additional 51,528 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,191,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 3,564,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,626,000 after acquiring an additional 322,210 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.65.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 7.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

