Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $28.89 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 931,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,220 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.17% of VICI Properties worth $28,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VICI Properties by 333.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in VICI Properties by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 53,431,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372,190 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 745.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,957,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252,557 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,834 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,255,000.

VICI stock opened at $28.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.46.

In related news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

