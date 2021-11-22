Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,971 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.22% of Signature Bank worth $28,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 4.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,922,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 43.3% in the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 199,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,090,000 after buying an additional 60,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 50.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,826,000 after buying an additional 76,141 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 17.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

SBNY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.20.

SBNY stock opened at $331.99 on Monday. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $104.27 and a twelve month high of $332.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.34.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

