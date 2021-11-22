Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stake in Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,623,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 79,866 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Woodside Petroleum worth $27,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

WOPEY stock opened at $15.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Woodside Petroleum Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $21.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th.

Separately, CLSA raised shares of Woodside Petroleum to a “buy” rating and set a $21.28 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Woodside Petroleum Company Profile

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

