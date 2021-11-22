Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,783,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,722 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $28,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARDC. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the second quarter worth about $496,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 22.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 19,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARDC opened at $15.96 on Monday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.