Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 18,118 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 329,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,118 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.48% of SL Green Realty worth $26,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $72,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth $93,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 129.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth $128,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

SLG stock opened at $73.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $55.41 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.76.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.08%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.