Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 49,353 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,353 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.28% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $28,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $52.09 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average of $47.22.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

