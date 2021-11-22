Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 872 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.22% of Boston Beer worth $27,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 220.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer stock opened at $464.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $508.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $742.29. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $462.86 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $797.80.

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

